Giants release veteran cornerback Rodgers-Cromartie

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants cut veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Sunday.

Rodgers-Cromartie and the team failed to rework his contract, which called for him to make $6.5 million in salary and a cap hit of $8.5 million.

The 2017 season was a difficult one for the 10-year pro who didn't have an interception and was suspended for one game by then-coach Ben McAdoo for leaving practice without permission.

But Rodgers-Cromartie expressed his regret about leaving the franchise in a tweet Sunday.

"Once a Giant always a Giant right. Thanks for everything, Ima miss my dogs but y'all knw me, SEE BALL, GET BALL!!!"

Rodgers-Cromartie was a first-round draft pick out of Tennessee State by the Cardinals in 2008. He played three seasons for Arizona, getting 13 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns out of three he picked off in 2010. He scored four TDs for Arizona.

He then went to Philadelphia for two years, Denver for one before spending the last four seasons with New York.

Rodgers-Cromartie will be 32 in April. He insisted he mishandled the events leading to his suspension last October, both in how he acted during a game against the Chargers on Oct. 8, and two days later when McAdoo told him he would be inactive for the trip to Denver.

"To be honest, coach called me up and he said some things and I kind of didn't agree with it and I handled it the wrong way," Rodgers-Cromartie said then. "At the end of the day, that's on me. So the suspension, I take that. All I can do is try to work back to get in good grace with the guys. I'm just glad that they didn't let this turn them from me and they accepted me and I'm just back working, man."

Janoris Jenkins remains the only proven cornerback on the Giants, with troubled Eli Apple still on the roster and potentially slated to replace Rodgers-Cromartie in the lineup.