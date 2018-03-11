Twins release Sanchez amid reports of Lance Lynn addition

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins have unconditionally released right-hander Anibal Sanchez after a three-week stint with the club.

The move was made Sunday, clearing a space on the 40-man roster. The Twins, according to multiple reports Saturday, agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million contract with free agent right-hander Lance Lynn to further upgrade their rotation. The team has not confirmed the reported deal with the Lynn, who went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 33 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals last season.

Sanchez signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Twins in attempt to revitalize his career after struggling through the last three years with the Detroit Tigers. He gave up six runs on five hits in four innings over two Grapefruit League exhibition game appearances for the Twins.

