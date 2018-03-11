AP sources: Free agent ace Arrieta, Phillies reach 3-yr deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that free agent ace Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a three-year deal.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract is pending a physical. The deal is reportedly worth $75 million.

NBC Sports Philadelphia first reported the agreement.

The 32-year-old righty was among several top free agents who didn't get a deal for six or seven years in a changing market. The Phillies, who have plenty of money to spend, waited until the price was right for them.