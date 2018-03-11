Princeton jumps all over Penn in 63-34 rout for Ivy title

PHILADELPHIA — Abby Meyers scored 18 points and Princeton threw an early knockout punch to beat Penn 63-34 on Sunday, winning the Ivy League championship.

This is the Tigers third trip to the NCAA Tournament in the past four seasons.

Princeton (24-5) scored the game's first eight points en route to a 19-3 lead after the first quarter. After Penn's only basket of the period, Meyers scored 11 straight points to close the quarter, hitting three 3-pointers.

The Quakers (21-8) missed 13 of their 14 shot attempts in the opening period, hardly looking like a team that had played all season on the famed Palestra court where the Ivy League tournament took place for the second straight year.

Princeton extended the lead to 24-3 before Tori Crawford's layup ended an eight-minute scoring drought for the Quakers early in the second quarter. Penn scored seven straight points to try and get back in the game, but could get no closer than 14 points in the opening 20 minutes.

The Tigers closed the half up 35-16. Princeton scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half to end any hope of a Penn comeback.

Bella Alarie had eight points, 17 rebounds and six blocks for the Tigers.

The Quakers beat the Tigers in last season's inaugural Ivy League tournament that was also held at the Palestra.

Penn had a hard-fought semifinal win over Harvard on Saturday night that seemed to take a lot out of the Quakers. Princeton had a little easier time in its win over Yale and was able to rest its starters for a lot of the fourth quarter in the semis.

Michelle Nwokedi scored 13 points to lead the Quakers.