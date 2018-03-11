New England Black Wolves beat Toronto Rock

TORONTO — Kevin Crowley scored his third goal of the night in overtime as the New England Black Wolves edged the Toronto Rock 8-7 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League action.

Kevin Buchanan also had a hat trick for the Black Wolves (6-4) as Kyle Buchanan and Callum Crawford added singles. Aaron Bold made 51 saves for the win.

Rob Hellyer and Brett Hickey had a pair of goals apiece for the Rock (5-6) while Brock Sorensen, Challen Rogers and Reid Reinholdt each scored once. Nick Rose stopped 51 shots in a losing cause.

By The Canadian Press