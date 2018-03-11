Federer opens BNP Paribas Open with 2-day match win

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Roger Federer completed a rain-delayed debut match at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

On Saturday, Federer led 6-3, 2-2 when the match was delayed by a heavy drizzle 56 minutes after it began. Federer saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker and advanced to face Filip Krajinovic on Monday.

Taro Daniel, a 190th-ranked qualifier, upset five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1.

Djokovic was makings his first appearance since being stunned by Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open. Djokovic sprinted out to a 5-2 lead against the 25-yard-old from Japan, but his mistakes began to add up and he finished with 58 unforced errors.