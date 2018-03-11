Carleton Ravens win women's basketball title

REGINA — The Carleton Ravens showed why they are the No. 1 team in U Sports women's basketball.

Catherine Traer scored 21 points as Carleton completed an undefeated season by beating the No.6 Saskatchewan Huskies 69-48 on Sunday in the U Sports championship.

Cynthia Dupont added 14 points off the bench for the Ravens, who turned it on in the second half — outscoring the Huskies 45-23 in the final two quarters to turn a close game into a blowout.

Summer Masikewich led the Huskies with 19 points.

Saskatchewan used the three-ball to get past the Regina Cougars in the semifinals, however the Huskies went just 2 for 13 from the three-point line in the final. Carleton hit 9-of-31 shots from beyond the arc.

Saskatchewan also shot just 47.6 per cent from the free-throw line as the Ravens shot 72.7 per cent.

The Huskies were in the championship game for the second time in three years after winning the title in 2016.

Earlier in the day, Charlotte Kot dropped 30 points as the No. 2 Cougars held on to beat the McGill Martlets 66-63 for third place.

Kyanna Giles was Regina's only other player to score in double digits, finishing with 10 points.

Gladys Hakizimana had a team-high 18 points for the Martlets while Alex Kiss-Rusk added 10 points and 11 rebounds.