Oleksiak leads Penguins to 3-1 win over Stars

Chara scored his seventh goal, tying the game 1-1 midway through the third period. Boston backup Anton Khudobin stopped 36 shots.

The Bruins played without leading scorer Brad Marchand, who sat out with an upper-body injury.

ISLANDERS 5, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rookie goalie Christopher Gibson made 50 saves as the New York Islanders snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Anders Lee scored twice, while Johnny Boychuk had a goal and two assists for New York, which was 0-4-4 since winning at Carolina on Feb. 16. Nick Leddy and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders, and Casey Cizikas and John Tavares had two assists each.

Gibson improved his record this season to 1-0-2 and got his second NHL win. He was 1-1-1 for the Islanders in the 2015-16 season. Gibson became the third Islanders goalie this season to have at least 50 saves. Jaroslav Halak made 50 in a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Feb. 15 and Thomas Greiss had 52 in a 5-4 overtime win at Montreal on Jan. 15.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who kicked off a three-game homestand after going 2-0-1 on the road last week. Mark Giordano also scored, while goalie Mike Smith made 22 saves in his return after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

COYOTES 1, CANUCKS 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored on a power play, Darcy Kuemper got a shutout in just his fifth start for Arizona and the Coyotes beat Vancouver for the second time four days.

Kuemper, in his fourth straight start for the injured Antti Ranta since being acquired Feb. 21 from Los Angeles, stopped 26 shots in his 11th career shutout. His previous shutout was Feb. 3 for the Kings against the Coyotes.

Kuemper had 24 saves in the Coyotes' 2-1 win at Vancouver on Wednesday in his Arizona debut.

Arizona pulled within one game of Buffalo, and two of Ottawa, to escape the bottom of the NHL standings. The Coyotes are four points behind Vancouver in last place in the Pacific Division.

By The Associated Press