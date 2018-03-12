Veteran Saints lineman Zach Strief announces retirement

METAIRIE, La. — Saints right tackle Zach Strief says he's retiring after 12 NFL seasons.

Strief, who made a tearful announcement on Monday, says his career far exceeded his expectations. He was a seventh-round draft choice out of Northwestern in 2006, which was coach Sean Payton's first season. He wound up being part of the most successful era in franchise history, which included a Super Bowl triumph in the 2009 season.

The 34-year-old Strief was a regular reserve during much of his first five seasons, routinely rotating onto the field for tackle-eligible formations. He became a starter in 2011 on an offence that set an NFL single-season record with 7,474 yards.

He remained the starting right tackle in the beginning of last season, which was cut short a knee injury.