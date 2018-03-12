Chargers re-sign linebacker Dzubnar, receiver Davis

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed linebacker Nick Dzubnar and wide receiver Geremy Davis.

General manager Tom Telesco said Monday that Dzubnar had been signed to a two-year contract and Davis had received a one-year deal.

Dzubnar, who came to the team as an undrafted free agent, led the NFL with 21 special teams tackles last season. He's appeared in 33 games for the Chargers over three seasons.

Davis, a sixth-round selection out of UConn in 2015, has appeared in 15 games for the Chargers.