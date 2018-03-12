Waterloo Siskins oust Kitchener Dutchmen in thrilling first-round battle

It took a last-second goal, an overtime winner, and a whole lot of momentum for the Waterloo Siskins to rebound from a daunting deficit in their first-round series vs. Kitchener.

Curtis Rawn’s last-second goal in Game 5 cut Kitchener’s series lead to 3-2, and they wouldn’t look back from there, taking the final three games of the first-round battle, eliminating the rival Dutchmen from the Greater Junior Ontario Hockey League (GOJHL) playoffs. That thrilling victory proved to be the turning point in the most entertaining opening-round matchup of the GOJHL playoffs.

“It was a great effort by the group, it was one of those things when we started to believe in ourselves, we will come back and win the series,” said Siskins coach Todd Hoffman. “It was one of those things that the boys adapted in the room, and they showed it on the ice during those games; games five, six, and seven.”

Rawn, who Siskins coach Todd Hoffman said was one of the standouts of the series for Waterloo, tallied the 6-5 goal in Game 5, which sent the series back to Kitchener for what ended up being a wild Game 6, finishing in the same score.

“I think it’s going to create some positives for sure, coming back down 3-1 in this league is a very difficult thing to do," - Todd Hoffman.

“Game 5 [is where] I would have to say with that when the guys became more comfortable with t he way the series was going to go, Hoffman added. “They were really confident and showed it in game 6 and 7. We played well enough in the games we lost, we just didn’t get the bounces we were hoping to get, and Kitchener did. We started get a bit of the bounces working our way, and thins turned out our favour.”

Waterloo’s Sam Spaedt scored the overtime winner in Game 6, setting up a decisive Game 7 on Sunday March 11, 2018 at the Waterloo Rec. Centre.

James Ranson scored the game-winner, and the Siskins added two empty-netters in that one as they advanced to a second-round tilt vs. powerhouse Listowel Cyclones, who finished the season atop the Midwestern Conference with a 43-5-0-2 record.

Listowel made quick work of Guelph in their first-round series, sweeping them while only allowing five goals and scoring 26. All seven series aside from the Dutchmen-Siskins matchup ended in four-game sweeps.

“Most definitely, we’re going to be the underdog. Again, emphasis going to be on put on [that there is] no pressure on us, just go out and play a structured game, continue to believe that this in a new point in time,” Hoffman said. “The regular season basically means nothing coming down to this point. We’ve got to keep belief that we can beat these guys, and we’ve played very well against them the last three games we saw them in the regular season.”

Listowel beat Waterloo six times in seven games during the regular season including a 9-2 blowout victory in November. Waterloo beat Listowel 6-5 in January, one of only five regulation losses during the campaign for the Cyclones.