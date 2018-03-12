Malkin putting together Hart Trophy-calibre season

"In our dressing room he gets a lot of credit," he said. "We have some difference makers in there, some elite players. Geno and Sid are two of them.

"Those of us that are inside our locker-room are so appreciative of what these guys bring."

Malkin was controversially left off the NHL's list of its 100 all-time greatest players, but that appreciation Sullivan mentioned also exists among opponents of a player in the conversation for this season's Hart Trophy as league MVP.

"When you look at that team he's one of the first names that you think of," Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "Players around the league know how good he is. He's a big guy, he's strong, he can fly, he's got unbelievable hands. I think from his peers he gets a lot of respect.

"To the general public he might get overshadowed by Sid, but he's got (three) Cups and a couple of awards to show for it."

Along with that Conn Smythe Trophy, Malkin won the Art Ross as the league's top scorer in 2008-09. He led the NHL in points again in 2011-12 before grabbing the Hart as well as the Ted Lindsay Award, the MVP as voted by the players.

Injuries saw the 2006-07 rookie of the year miss more than 25 per cent of Pittsburgh's regular-season games between 2013 and 2017, but the six-foot-three, 195-pound Malkin — who has averaged more than a point per outing in 149 career playoff games — is back healthy and firing on all cylinders.

"When you see guys with a lot of skill, maybe sometimes they think they can take it easy and rest on their skill, but even in practice he's going pretty hard," said Penguins defenceman Jamie Oleksiak, who was acquired from Dallas in December. "If you give him a bad pass or make a good defensive play on him, he's definitely frustrated and will come back that much harder.

"A guy with his size and his skill is a unique combination."

Rielly said even though Malkin has flown under the radar relative to other stars because of where he plays and who he plays with, it's worked out pretty well.

"On most teams he's the main guy," Rielly said. "It just so happens he gets to play with Sid, and that's not bad either."

---

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press