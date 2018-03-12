Celtics rookie Theis likely out for season with knee injury

BOSTON — Celtics rookie Daniel Theis is likely out for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Theis got hurt during the final minute of Boston's 99-97 loss to the Pacers on Sunday.

Coach Brad Stevens told reporters Monday that the centre is weighing his surgical options.

Stevens says the team will need to adjust with Theis out. It recalled rookie Guerschon Yabusele from the G-League on Monday.