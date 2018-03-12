Bremen beats Cologne 3-1 to ease Bundesliga relegation fears

BREMEN, Germany — Werder Bremen defeated Cologne 3-1 at home to ease its relegation worries in the third of the Bundesliga's unpopular Monday night games.

Maximilian Eggestein sealed the win in the last minute to lift Bremen five points clear of the relegation zone and leave Cologne on the bottom, eight points from safety with eight games to play.

Some fans boycotted the game and others blew whistles against Monday night games, though the protests were not as noticeable as they were in Dortmund and Frankfurt last month.

The home side created more in the first half and Milos Veljkovic made the breakthrough after half an hour. Cologne players protested furiously after Thomas Delaney cleverly blocked Cologne defender Dominique Heintz from getting to a corner, but it was no foul, and Veljkovic was free to sweep the ball in.