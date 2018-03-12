Mavericks' Matthews likely out for season with leg fracture

DALLAS — Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews has a broken bone in his lower right leg and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The team says the 31-year-old Matthews was injured in the first quarter against Memphis on Saturday. The nine-year veteran played into the fourth quarter of the Mavericks' 114-80 win.

The injury was announced Monday as a fracture to the right proximal fibula, just below the knee. Dallas (21-46) already has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Matthews is averaging 12.7 points in his third season with Dallas since signing a $70 million, four-year contract in 2015. It was the same summer that DeAndre Jordan backed out on an agreement to join the Mavericks, a decision that resulted in more money for Matthews.