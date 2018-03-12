Florida gets stranded in St. Louis before NCAA Tournament

"These guys aren't really animated. Really, really nice guys. Too nice of a group, really," White said. "I'd like to see this group one day tear up a locker room after we lose, but that's not happening."

White's mostly introverted team has struggled to communicate on the court throughout the season. Even though the Gators improved on defence late in the season, their deficiencies were exposed against Arkansas.

That, coupled with having lost seven of 12 league games down the stretch, has few outsiders giving the Gators much of a chance to get past the opening weekend of the tournament.

White remembers the way his team found motivation in being pegged for an opening-round upset in 2017.

"We'll use it again," he said. "Who knows how much of a factor it will be with these guys? These guys are hard to tick off. My guys, I'm not sure I've found the button that produces a bunch of edge, but we'll throw it at the wall, for sure."

One thing the Gators have in their favour is a stacked backcourt. Speedy point guard Chris Chiozza and sharpshooters KeVaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson and Egor Koulechov give White plenty of scoring options and a number of guys who can be tough to prepare for and even more difficult to defend.

"Our backcourt gets a lot of headlines and deservedly so," White said, recalling Chiozza's running 3-pointer at the buzzer that beat Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden a year ago. "Chris Chiozza showed it last year — where single-handedly a guard can make a big play to propel his team."

White also noted that Chiozza and his fellow guards also got outplayed by the Razorbacks.

The Gators dwelled on the loss for two days in St. Louis, but White has no idea if it will light a fire under his players in practice or, more importantly, in Dallas.

"This team doesn't get really upset. I wish we would," White said. "That's consistently who this team's been. I think that's why you've got games where we look like a top-10 team and you've got games where we look like an NIT team. ...

"But maybe," he said, "we've got another positive chapter in us, where our urgency will pick back up."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press