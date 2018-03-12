Minnesota United midfielder Molino suffers ACL tear

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota United says midfielder Kevin Molino is not expected to return for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Molino was hurt in a match against Orlando City on Saturday. He left on a stretcher in the 51st minute. The Loons won 2-1.

The club says Molino will undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in the coming weeks.

Molino scored twice in the season opener at the San Jose Earthquakes and assisted the first goal at Orlando City.