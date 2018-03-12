Red Sox could head into season with pitching uncertainty

Pomeranz, Rodriguez and Wright have all been delayed by injuries this spring. And, the Red Sox have been bringing along left-handers Chris Sale and David Price — the top two pitchers in the rotation — slowly this season in an effort to monitor their workloads and keep them healthy and strong throughout the season.

Rodriguez and Wright, both coming back from knee surgeries, have yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game. Pomeranz left his only start of the spring, March 2 against the Cardinals, after one inning with a mild flexor tendon strain in his forearm.

Cora has said Pomeranz is progressing. He threw a short bullpen session Monday morning, mostly fastballs, and could throw live batting practice later this week. He would likely need several more of those sessions before returning to game activity.

"We have to wait and see," Cora said, on whether Pomeranz could be ready for opening day. "I'm not going to push him just to push him."

Cora is encouraged by Wright's progress. The knuckleballer is scheduled to throw a two-inning bullpen session on Wednesday.

"Big day for him," Cora said. "Two innings of live BP is a big step for him, to face hitters and be on the mound. Kind of like that last hurdle. Sometimes you need that to feel OK physically and mentally."

"The Steven Wright hurdle is huge because of who he is. His arm is there. We'll clear this hurdle and go from there. If he can clear that one, you never know what can happen," Cora said.

The Red Sox are taking a more cautious approach with Rodriguez.

"Eddie threw two innings today," Cora said. "That was huge for him. He's been amazing in the training room and weight room."

Rodriguez has also been a regular at the pingpong table in the team's spring training clubhouse.

"You guys have seen him play," Cora said. "I haven't seen him. When I see him, I look to the left rather than right."

Right-hander Hector Velazquez and left-hander Brian Johnson are the top candidates to take a spot in the rotation if a starter is not available.

"I understand there are 162 games and I hear people say that the games count just as much in April (as in) late September," Cora said. "But we want them healthy for the majority of the season."

By Maureen Mullen, The Associated Press