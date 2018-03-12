Gonzalez, Rockies finalize $5M, 1-year contract

The Colorado Rockies added another charismatic leader to their 2018 clubhouse.

They certainly didn't have to look very far.

Colorado finalized a $5 million, one-year contract with three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez , the longtime Rockies outfielder who has always been popular with his teammates in part because he rarely loses his sense of humour or perspective.

Not even last season, when he was in the midst of a prolonged slump. His agreement announced Monday includes another $3 million in bonuses based on days on the active roster.

Gonzalez had a $20 million salary last year in the final season of an $80 million, seven-year contract and became a free agent after nine seasons with the Rockies. The three-time Gold Glove winner struggled for most of the year as the Rockies returned to the post-season for the first time since 2009. He showed signs of breaking out of his funk down the stretch, hitting six of his 14 homers in September.

His reawakening bat happened to coincide with his ability to get some restful sleep . CarGo struggled with insomnia last summer and the more he slumped on the field — he was hitting .214 in mid-July — the worse his sleeping habits became. The pattern was all-too-familiar each night — get home from a game, think about it, watch movies or TV until around 3 a.m. and fitfully fall asleep only to wake up tired.

Gonzalez said a touch of insomnia is something that's plagued him for years in large part because of all the travel. Last August, he began talking to a sleep specialist, who recommended such things as keeping his room cool and dark, having his phone out of reach and no movies after games to help his slumber. That helped him get a solid seven hours of sleep each night.

This also helped: Tweaking his grip on the bat. The left-hander hit .377 in September.

"It's not like we're re-inventing something or trying to change my swing," Gonzalez explained in the lead-up to the playoffs. "I was trying to stay calm, lower my hands, not over-swing. I was trying to put a good swing to the ball. Stay in the zone."

Gonzalez was a member of the Rockies team that went to the playoffs in 2009. The squad returned to the post-season last season but lost 11-8 at Arizona in the NL wild-card game as Gonzalez went 2 for 5 with an RBI.