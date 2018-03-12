Fleury wins 400th, Golden Knights beat Flyers 3-2

PHILADELPHIA — Marc-Andre Fleury made 38 saves to become the 13th goalie in NHL history with 400 career wins, and Ryan Carpenter scored the winning goal with 2:40 left to lead the Vegas Golden Knights over the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night.

Erik Haula and William Karlsson also scored for the Pacific Division leaders, who won their third straight and completed a 4-1 road trip.

Fleury, who earned his first NHL win on Oct. 18, 2003, became the third active goalie to reach the milestone, joining Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist.

His best save came 4:20 into the third period when he robbed Travis Sanheim with a tremendous glove save on a wrist shot from the point.

Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers, who have lost six of seven. Philadelphia sits in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 81 points, just two points in front of Columbus and three ahead of New Jersey.

The Golden Knights were playing their first game since setting a record for road wins by an expansion team with Saturday's 2-1 shootout victory at Buffalo. Las Vegas improved to 21-12-3 on the road and 45-19-5 overall.

Carpenter netted the game-winner after strong work along the boards by Cody Eakin and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, both of whom got assists. Eakin got the puck to Carpenter, who fired a wrist shot from the left of the post past Petr Mrazek's glove side.

Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 six minutes into the third period with their second power-play goal. Mrazek made a pad save on Shea Theodore's deflection, but the puck went right to Karlsson and he fired into the open net for his team-leading 36th goal. Jonathan Marchessault picked up an assist, upping his team-best total to 66 points.

Philadelphia answered 1:06 later with its own power-play goal to tie it. Simmonds took a cross-ice pass from Jakub Voracek and shot high over Fleury's right shoulder.

Haula opened the scoring with 13:43 left in the first when his shot from a sharp angle to the right of the net went off Mrazek's stick and in.