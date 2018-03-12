QMJHL: DaSilva powers Armada past Olympiques

GATINEAU, Que. — Ryan DaSilva scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada downed the Gatineau Olympiques 3-1 on Monday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

DaSilva put away the eventual winner on the power play 6:32 into the second period.

Thomas Ethier also scored for the Armada (47-11-7). Gabriel Waked combined with Francis Leclerc for 27 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Alexandre Landreville scored for the Olympiques (32-24-9), while Tristan Berube turned aside 16 shots in net.