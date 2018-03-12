Purdue and West Virginia headline the WNIT

NEW YORK — Purdue and West Virginia just missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

The two schools will still be playing in the post-season as they headline the WNIT field that was announced Monday night.

They were among the final eight teams revealed by the NCAA on Sunday night and ended up on the outside of the tournament. Rutgers and Southern Cal also were among the first four teams out of the NCAAs.

Rutgers originally accepted a bid to the WNIT before coach C. Vivian Stringer later decided to not play in it. Stephen F. Austin was chosen to replace the Scarlet Knights. Southern Cal also declined to play in the WNIT.