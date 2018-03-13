Barbashev leads Blues to 4-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Monday night.

Robert Bortuzzo, Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues, who have won consecutive games after losing nine of 10. They began the night three points out of a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference race.

Alex Pietrangelo had two assists and Jake Allen made 21 saves.

Corey Perry and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks, who lost their third straight. Anaheim entered third in the Pacific Division, one point behind San Jose and one ahead of Los Angeles. Both those teams were still playing when the Ducks' game ended.