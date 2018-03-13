Fehr's 1st goal for Sharks helps fuel 5-3 win over Red Wings

The Red Wings made it a one-goal game later in the second when Tyler Bertuzzi deflected a shot off the post and Nyquist knocked it in off the goal line.

Detroit appeared to get the equalizer on the power play later in the second but Anthony Mantha's goal was immediately waved off because he redirected it into the net with his skate.

The teams then traded goals early in the third, with Meier scoring on the power play when he deflected a shot from Mikkel Boedker and Zetterberg answering for Detroit off a nice pass from Nyquist.

That goal moved Zetterberg into sole possession of fifth place for the Red Wings with his 336th, breaking a tie with Ted Lindsay.

"Ted means a lot to me, so passing him and doing it in this building too where I played my first NHL game is really special," Zetterberg said.

The Sharks looked flat at the start in a game that meant much more to them than the Red Wings, who are 15 points out of playoff position. But Detroit took seven of the first eight shots on goal and led 1-0 after Daley took a pass from Zetterberg in the slot and beat Jones.

The momentum shifted after San Jose killed a penalty and the Sharks took the lead with a pair in a span of less than two minutes. The first came off the rush, when Evander Kane took a cross-ice pass from Pavelski and slid it back across the crease to Donskoi, who tapped it into the open net for his 14th goal.

"There was some of the talk when it happened of 'Get this kill and get a little momentum going,'" Pavelski said. "The game wasn't going well at that point so it was huge for us to come back."

Fehr added his goal 1:44 later for his first since Jan. 18, 2017, for Pittsburgh against Montreal.

NOTES: Bertuzzi had three assists. ... The Sharks allowed the first goal in five of six games on the homestand.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Sharks: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press