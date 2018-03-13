NBA put on hold at Virginia as Cavs' upperclassmen thrive

"Yeah, he's definitely trying to find the guys who are going to fit in," Perrantes said. "Obviously, he wants to get good recruits, high-level players, but he wants to make sure that they fit into his program and he has built his program on that, and for him to kind of go outside of that and try to get someone who doesn't fit would mess it up."

Harris, with the Brooklyn Nets, followed Bennett to Virginia when the school hired him away from Washington State. He's the first of Bennett's recruits that stayed at least four years and then made it to the NBA.

Harris also helped set a leadership tone for upperclassmen that has carried on since his departure.

"They've seen it, they've been through it, they know what matters," Bennett said. "It takes a while and I don't want to say it's recreated itself, but ... Malcolm watched Joe, and then those guys watched Malcolm."

Brogdon, the ACC player of the year and defensive player of the year as a senior, was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016 and was named the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

Tobey was undrafted, but signed a couple of 10-day contracts with the Charlotte Hornets after signing with their G-League affiliate. And Mike Scott, currently with the Washington Wizards, is a player that was already on the roster when Bennett was hired. He's a six-year NBA veteran who spent five years at Virginia after a medical redshirt.

Hall, a second team All-ACC selection this year , is one of the leaders this season at Virginia, along with fellow senior Isaiah Wilkins, the ACC's defensive player of the year . Wilkins is the Cavaliers' best defensive player and rebounder, and said leadership is something he's learned as he's gone along.

"You pick up little things from every single person," he said.

Hall is something of a poster child for the patience Bennett looks for in players. Hall opted to redshirt his first season when it seemed playing time would be scarce and has developed steadily ever since. He said at the time redshirting was disappointing, but now, he appreciates what an extra year has given him.

"I think it's a matter of growing and that year really helped me do that," he said. "I learned and I got better just working on my game. In this program, everybody wants the instant success and it's hard to find that.

"I was humbled once I got here but I was able to learn and learn and learn and grow and grow."

Hall's route is the same one De'Andre Hunter, the ACC's sixth man of the year , has followed. He's averaging 9.2 points on 48.8 per cent shooting and has led the team in scoring six times with a high of 23.

Advice from Hall helped Hunter come to terms with his disappointment over spending his first season practicing with the team, but having to watch from the bench during games.

"He just told me to be confident and work on my game. That's what he did," Hunter said. "He worked on his game and got better for the next season and as you can see, he just gets better and better every year."

Just like the rest of the Cavaliers.

