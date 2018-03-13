Egypt announces full schedule of World Cup warmup matches

CAIRO — Egypt added Belgium, Colombia and Kuwait to its World Cup warmup schedule on Tuesday.

Egypt, which has qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, will also play friendlies against European champion Portugal and Greece.

At the World Cup in Russia, the Egyptians will face Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt team manager Ihab Leheta said the national team will play at Kuwait on May 26 in a game they hope will give them a taste of the soccer played by Saudi Arabia, another Gulf Arab nation.