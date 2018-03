Graduation rates stagnant for men's NCAA Tournament teams

A study of teams in the NCAA Tournament shows that graduation rates for men's basketball players have become stagnant and that the sport's governing body may need to raise academic standards to get them moving upward again.

The most recent report from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport shows a 78 per cent graduation rate for men's basketball players among the 68 NCAA Tournament teams in this year's field. Broken down further, there's a 92 per cent graduation rate for white players and a 74 per cent rate for black players.

The numbers from the past three years for the men have stayed fairly flat — including the racial disparity. Richard Lapchick, the study's primary author, says the NCAA could potentially change that trend with stricter academic requirements.

"I strongly believe that the NCAA needs to raise the Academic Progress Rate so that the peg is closer to a 60 per cent graduation rate rather than 50," Lapchick said. "Almost all the teams in the tournament are already above that rate."

The graduation rates are much higher for the 64 teams in the women's NCAA Tournament field. The programs combined for a 92 per cent graduation rate and there's a much smaller difference between white players (94 per cent) and black players (91 players). The three per cent difference is the lowest in the 16-year history of the study.

"I think the women are the model for the men," Lapchick said. "We can say we want 100 per cent but realistically we're always going to have a little shortfall. So 92 per cent is pretty amazing."

Lapchick said that the NCAA's implementation of the Academic Progress Rate (APR) in 2004 has helped result in a substantial boost in graduation rates. According to the study, the overall graduation rate for men's basketball players in the tournament has climbed 20 percentage points since 2006 — including 25 per cent for black athletes and 16 per cent for white.

Schools are now required to score a 930 in the APR on a scale of 1,000 or they face potential penalties, including post-season and recruiting restrictions. The 930 APR benchmark — which all 68 men's tournament teams reached this year for the first time — is equivalent to a 50 per cent graduation rate.

This year's study shows that 56 of 68 NCAA Tournament men's teams graduated at least 60 per cent of their basketball players in 2018. Twelve schools had a 100 per cent graduation rate, including Bucknell, Creighton, Davidson, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas State, Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Penn, Villanova and Wright State.

Lapchick said the numbers show that schools are ready to raise the APR standard.