Charges stayed against NHL player agent

WINNIPEG — Criminal charges that include fraud have been stayed against a former National Hockey League player agent who has died.

An obituary in the Winnipeg Free Press says Stacey Don McAlpine, who was 54, died at home in his sleep on March 5.

Court records show charges against McAlpine of fraud, theft and laundering the proceeds of crime were stayed in a Winnipeg courtroom two days later.

Winnipeg police began investigating McAlpine in 2013 and charged him last year.