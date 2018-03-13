Hockey trophy renamed for former governor general

TORONTO — The U Sports men's hockey trophy is being renamed the David Johnston University Cup in honour of Canada's 28th governor general.

Johnston said today at a news conference announcing the cup's new name that having the men's varsity hockey championship associated with the office of the governor general was an honour.

Johnston was an accomplished hockey player in his youth and was captain of Harvard's team while completing his Bachelor of Arts degree.

Taking over from Michaelle Jean in 2010, Johnston served as Canada's governor general until succeeded by Julie Payette in 2017.