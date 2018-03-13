AP Sources: Tight end Trey Burton leaves Eagles for Bears

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tight end Trey Burton, who threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia's victory over New England in the Super Bowl, has agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract with the Chicago Bears, according to two people familiar with the deal.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal won't be announced until the league year starts Wednesday.

The Eagles also lost another tight end, releasing veteran Brent Celek to save $4 million under the salary cap. Celek was the longest-tenured player on the team, missing only one game in 11 seasons.

Burton threw out the first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies played the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He re-enacted his TD pass to Foles.