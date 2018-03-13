Warriors long jumper Ahne defends U Sports gold

The 27-year-old completed his undergrad in Germany before and was looking for opportunities abroad, and spent a year at the University of Guelph to start five years ago.

“I actually looked into going to the NCAA, I had some offers from the NCAA at the time; D1 schools,” said Ahne. “The problem was, I was in a somewhat special program in Germany, so they would have considered me a longtime student, which means I couldn’t have gotten any funding from NCAA schools.

“For whatever reason, a representative from the University of Guelph found me, and contacted me. I was like ‘Yeah, sure, why not Canada? I like Canada better than the States.’”

After his exchange with Guelph, Ahne, a native of Merseberg, Germany, decided to do his PhD in mechanical engineering at Waterloo. He contacted former varsity coach Shane Firth with interest of joining the track team, and the rest is history.

While winning a gold medal at the nationals would give most athletes elation, Ahne was more relieved than anything after defending his crown. He says the 7.43 m he jumped in Windsor was his varsity best, but not his personal best jump, which is 7.57 m outdoors, and 7.54 m indoors.

In addition to long jump, Ahne competes in the 200-m in the outdoor season, and was part of the 4x200-m relay team that finished seventh in Windsor.

He said there are some similarities between the 200-m sprint and long jump, both events are very “top-speed heavy” while acceleration plays a bigger part in quicker sprints like the 60 and 100-m.

Ahne hopes to compete in the Canadian and German nationals this summer. However, at the Canadian championships, he isn’t eligible to win medals. Since he’s a German citizen, he can compete and be recognized in the results, but not awarded with a medal.

Sauer ended her five-year Warrior tenure on a strong note, running a personal best time of 7.48 seconds to earn the bronze. The Kitchener native finished just .02 seconds back of the silver medal.

“I’m incredibly proud of Tegan. She worked really hard at her five years at Waterloo,” said Bickle-Ferth. “She came in is one of the area’s best sprinters, and chose Waterloo to stay home and for the program. And just over this past season, she’s been extremely determined and working hard.”

Sauer’s training has been majorly limited due to a knee injury.

“She’s a competitor, she hates to lose. She’s really brought it together this year for sure.”

