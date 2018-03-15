Correction: Lynx-Wright story

MINNEAPOLIS — In a story March 13 about the Minnesota Lynx signing free-agent guard Tanisha Wright, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Wright just completed her first season as an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina. She spent that season as an assistant at UNC Charlotte, not UNC.

Minnesota Lynx sign guard Tanisha Wright

The Minnesota Lynx have signed free-agent guard Tanisha Wright.

The defending WNBA champions announced Wright's signing Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Wright is a 12-year veteran who most recently played for New York in 2016, averaging 6.7 points and 3.6 assists in 29 games.

Wright also played on the Seattle Storm's WNBA championship team in 2010. She was named to the All-Defensive first team five times and the second team twice. Wright is one of only 16 players to have at least 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

She just completed her first season as an assistant coach at UNC Charlotte.

By The Associated Press