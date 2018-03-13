AP Source: Cardinals reach 1-year deal with QB Sam Bradford

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals finally found their quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Sam Bradford and the Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with a second-year option, also for $20 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts cannot be made public until Wednesday.

Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, is known for his strong and accurate arm but he has struggled with injuries. He joins a team in dire need of a quarterback.

There had been no QBs on the Arizona roster since the retirement of Carson Palmer and the departure of free agents Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert.