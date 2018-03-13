Canada's Raonic advances at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, beating Joao Sousa of Portugal 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Raonic, seeded 32nd at the Masters 1,000 tournament and ranked 38th in the ATP standings, used his powerful serve to get past his unseeded opponent.

The Thornhill, Ont., product fired 12 aces to Sousa's seven and won 93 per cent of his first-service points.

Raonic was down 5-4 in the first set but battled back, breaking Sousa as he was serving for the set. He broke Sousa again for the 7-5 win.