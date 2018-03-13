Lecomte leads Baylor past Wagner in NIT's 1st round

WACO, Texas — Manu Lecomte had no problems with the NIT's experimental 3-point line, hitting 5 of 8 from distance and scoring 24 points to help Baylor beat Wagner 80-59 in the first round on Tuesday night.

Baylor, a top-seed, made seven of its first 11 shots and held eight-seed Wagner to 3-of-23 shooting in the first quarter to take a 21-9 lead. After Wagner went on an 11-2 second-quarter run to pull to 29-22, Lecomte capped an 11-3 run with his fourth 3-pointer of the half to make it 40-25.

It was Lecomte's 10th 20-plus game of the season.

Nuni Omot's dunk off an alley-oop pass from Lecomte near midcourt came during a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter for a 65-45 lead.