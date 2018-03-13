KAT hit in face, scores 37 to lead Wolves past Wiz 116-111

"What I saw was different (than) what the referee saw," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. "The guy had two hands on him, pushed him out."

Beal's view?

"He just pushed me out of bounds. That was kind of a crazy pass for me to make," said Beal, who scored 19 points. "He was forcing me out, so I had to get rid of it."

Still, Brooks acknowledged: "But that didn't lose the game. We lost the game because we couldn't stop them from scoring in the paint."

Towns, mainly.

After the getting knocked in the chin with about a minute to go in the second quarter, Towns remained down on his stomach briefly, then rolled onto his back, and Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau came out to check on him. Eventually, Towns got up and went over to the bench, holding his jaw.

Towns was back out there to open the second half, and he kept getting the ball down low — and kept putting it in the hoop. Wizards starting centre Marcin Gortat, in particular, put up little resistance while trying to guard the All-Star known by his initials, KAT.

"Karl," Thibodeau said, "was big shot after big shot."

Timberwolves: Thibodeau on Butler's recovery from surgery: "He's not jumping, but he's ... running. He's moving along pretty well." ... Ended a seven-game losing streak in road games against Eastern Conference opponents and improved to 3-10 in such games this season. ... After entering the fourth quarter 1 for 9 on 3-point tries, went 6 for 12 the rest of the way.

Wizards: Markieff Morris scored a season-high 27 points. ... Brooks is not entirely sure when Wall will return to full-fledged practicing after missing 1 1/2 months so far. Brooks also doesn't know how much Wall will get a chance to play before the regular season ends.

The Wizards allowed the Wolves to score 64 points in the paint, the fourth game in a row Washington has given up at least 60. "We're getting beat on backdoors. We're getting beat off the dribble," Brooks said. "And if you do that, you can't expect your bigs to protect you every time."

Timberwolves: At San Antonio on Saturday.

Wizards: At Boston on Wednesday.

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press