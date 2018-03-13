Hot start propels Jazz to 110-79 win over Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 12 rebounds, one of six Jazz players who scored in double figures in Utah's 110-79 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Joe Ingles added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Jonas Jerebko had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz, who won their seventh straight and 19th of their past 21 games.

Luke Kennard scored 18 points and Andre Drummond had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost 11 of 14.

Utah never trailed and buried Detroit early, shooting 17 of 21 (81 per cent) from the floor in the first quarter and scoring on its final 10 possessions to take a 42-21 lead at the end of the period. Four players — Gobert, Jerebko, Derrick Favours and Jae Crowder — each went 3-for-3 from the field in the quarter.