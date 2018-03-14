Bonnies stun UCLA 65-58 for 1st NCAA Tourney win in 48 years

Freshmen Jalen Hill, Cody Riley and LiAngelo Ball were accused of shoplifting during a trip to China in November. All three were suspended for the season, and Ball left the school.

UCLA's Aaron Holiday led the Pac-12 in scoring but couldn't put his touch on the First Four game. He scored 20 points but had 10 turnovers, including three in the final 29 seconds as the game slipped away.

"I felt like we matched them pretty well," Holiday said. "We just turned the ball over too much."

Adams is the Bonnies' all-time leading scorer as a guard but had a rough time as well until the final minute. He finished with eight points on 2-of-16 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

St. Bonaventure: The undersized Bonnies lack depth and were glad to get Stockard back from the hamstring injury. He's scored 21, 31, 22, 19 and 26 points in the last five games.

UCLA: Holiday was the Bruins' indispensable player on offence in the last six games, averaging 26 points while sitting out for only 43 seconds total. The Pac-12's leading scorer got the Bruins going early, hitting his first three shots as they pulled ahead 14-5. He missed his next eight shots as St. Bonaventure rallied.

A LOT OF Ws

St. Bonaventure's 26 wins surpass the 25 by the 1969-70 team that reached the Final Four.

BONNIE ARENA

UCLA was booed by the Dayton crowd when it took the court. St. Bonaventure — like the Flyers, an Atlantic 10 team — got a loud ovation. St. Bonaventure also played at UD Arena on Jan. 3 and lost to the Flyers 82-72. That time they were booed, of course.

REGGIE MILLER TIME

Holiday is the first UCLA guard to average at least 19 points in a season since Reggie Miller had 22.3 as a senior in 1986-87.

UP NEXT

St. Bonaventure will try to win two games in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1970, when it beat Davidson, N.C. State and Villanova before losing to Jacksonville. The Bonnies had lost three NCAA Tournament games — in 1978, 2000 and 2012 — since that last win in 1970.

