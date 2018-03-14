Thomas rallies Lakers past Nuggets 112-103

LOS ANGELES — Isaiah Thomas scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-103 on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma each had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, which trailed by as many as 13. Kuzma had only two points in the first half.

The Lakers have won three of four, including a 127-113 victory over LeBron James and Cleveland on Sunday night.

Wilson Chandler had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, which beat Los Angeles 125-116 on Friday night. Jamal Murray finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.