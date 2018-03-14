Spurs in a new spot: Fighting for their playoff lives

"It might look a little odd," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "But we know the Spurs well enough that in these exact type of situations is when they respond the most. When there's the most adversity, when people count them out and it looks bleak their culture, the coaching, the leadership, the veteran experience they have on that team tends to respond in a way that most organizations don't respond in these type of circumstances."

___

GOING FOR HISTORY

Portland's win over Miami on Monday night was the Trail Blazers' 10th in a row. That makes Portland the seventh team to have a streak of at least 10 games this season — joining Boston, Cleveland, Houston, Golden State, Utah and New Orleans.

Toronto will look for history on Thursday.

The Raptors will carry a nine-game winning streak into their game with Indiana. The NBA record for teams with a 10-game winning streak in a season is eight, done during the 1993-94 and 1997-98 campaigns.

___

THE WEEK AHEAD

Some of the games to watch over the coming week:

—Washington at Boston, Wednesday: No Kyrie Irving, no John Wall, no Marcus Smart, no shortage of implications on the East playoff race.

—Cleveland at Portland, Thursday: The Blazers are looking for an 11th consecutive win. The Cavs are trying to remain in the East's top four.

—L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, Friday: Remember when many thought Doc Rivers and the Clippers gave up on this season? No one told them.

—Denver at Memphis, Saturday: The start of a seven-game, 14-day road trip that may decide if the Nuggets are going to the playoffs or not.

—Houston at Minnesota, Sunday: The teams have met three times already this season, with the Rockets winning by exactly 18 points in each.

—Chicago at New York, Monday: Here's the question — will the Bulls, playing one mile away from NBA headquarters, dare to rest top players?

—Houston at Portland, Tuesday: If the Warriors falter for some unlikely and unforeseen reason, this may be a preview of the Western finals.

___

STEPH AT 30

Stephen Curry turns 30 on Wednesday, and if Ray Allen's career is any indication, then the Golden State star is only halfway to what will eventually be his career total for 3-pointers made.

Allen made 1,486 3-pointers before turning 30, and 1,487 more after that birthday on his way to the NBA record.

Curry is already at 2,126 3-pointers, which — not surprisingly — is by far the most for anyone before turning 30. He's already No. 7 on the NBA list for 3s made, and should pass both Jamal Crawford and Paul Pierce to get into the top five before this season ends.

___

STAT OF THE WEEK

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City: 100 triple-doubles, the one that put him into triple-digits coming Tuesday night. Only four of the other 29 NBA franchises have had more than Westbrook has gotten by himself, and the Thunder are 82-18 when he puts together one of those epic efforts.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press