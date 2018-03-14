First-time NCAA Tournament head coaches leading 15 teams

PORTER MOSER, LOYOLA-CHICAGO

Next game: Thursday vs. Miami in Dallas

Notable: The Ramblers are in the tournament for the first time since 1985, having won 10 in a row and sweeping the Missouri Valley regular-season and tournament titles to earn a No. 11 seed. Moser has had success as a head coach at Illinois State and Arkansas-Little Rock, but it has taken until his seventh season with the Ramblers to make his NCAA breakthrough.

CHRIS JANS, NEW MEXICO STATE

Next game: Friday vs. Clemson in San Diego

Notable: Bowling Green fired Jans for inappropriate behaviour at a bar in 2015, and Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia gave him a second chance when he hired him last April. In Jans' first season, the Jemerrio Jones-led Aggies have tied the school record with 28 wins and won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament for the sixth time in seven years. NMSU is considered a dangerous No. 12 seed.

BRIAN DUTCHER, SAN DIEGO STATE

Next game: Thursday vs. Houston in Wichita, Kansas

Notable: Dutcher was a longtime assistant to Fisher at Michigan and with the Aztecs, and now he gets his chance as a head coach in the tournament in his first season. The Aztecs overcame some struggles to win the Mountain West tournament and land a No. 11 seed. They carry a nine-game win streak into the tournament.

TRAVIS DECUIRE, MONTANA

Next game: Thursday vs. Michigan in Wichita, Kansas

Notable: DeCuire was Mike Montgomery's right-hand man at California, then returned to his alma mater and led the Grizzlies to 20-win seasons his first two years. After going 16-16 a year ago, Montana bounced back to sweep the Big Sky regular-season and tournament championships and earn a No. 14 seed.

DAN D'ANTONI, MARSHALL

Next game: Friday vs. Wichita State in San Diego

Notable: The 70-year-old and his 13th-seeded Herd are one of the feel-good stories of the tournament. Marshall made the surprise decision four years ago to hire the older brother of Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni for his first college head coaching job. Dan D'Antoni was a point guard for Marshall in the 1960s, a longtime high school coach and an assistant to his brother in the NBA. Playing what he calls "hillbilly ball," a wide-open style reliant on 3-point shooting, the Herd have gotten better each year under him.

Other First-Time NCAA Head Coaches

Casey Alexander, Lipscomb; Earl Grant, College of Charleston; Mike Jones, Radford; LaVall Jordan, Butler; Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin; Matt McMahon, Murray State; Wes Miller, UNC Greensboro; Ryan Odom, UMBC; and Dedrique Taylor, Cal State Fullerton.

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press