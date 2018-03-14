United pays price for timidity in limp Champions League exit

"I don't have regrets," Mourinho said.

How about giving Fellaini a first start in any competition since Nov. 22, in United's biggest game of the season? How about sending the team out with a cautious mindset? How about the latest disappointing display by new signing Alexis Sanchez?

"I did my best, the players did their best. We tried, we lost," Mourinho said. "That's football."

The stark facts are that United had four shots on target across both legs, against a team that conceded more goals (12) than any other side still in the Champions League and five goals on two occasions in its past seven Spanish league games.

Sevilla's 21 shots in the second leg was the most United had given up at home in a competitive match since 2013 — in that loss to Mourinho's Real Madrid.

Nemanja Matic did what Mourinho couldn't do and accepted that United was eliminated by the better team over the two legs.

"There is no excuse," the Serbia midfielder said. "Sevilla were better than us, so they deserved it."

All the momentum built up from huge wins over Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League over the past two weeks has been lost. United fans will just about accept their team having 32 per cent possession at home against Liverpool, as long as it results in a victory — like it did on Saturday in what was widely regarded as a "Mourinho masterclass."

But when the team plays so conservatively and doesn't win, questions will be asked of Mourinho's methods that have always seemed at odds with United's heritage of entertaining soccer.

The fact that, across Manchester, rival Man City is playing some of the best soccer ever seen in the English game just puts United's style of play further under scrutiny.

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press