Goggia takes the downhill title and Vonn takes the win

ARE, Sweden — Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn each had something to celebrate when their season-long rivalry in downhill concluded Wednesday.

Goggia followed up her Olympic downhill gold by claiming the season-long World Cup title in the discipline, while Vonn narrowly beat Goggia to win the race at World Cup finals and record career victory No. 82.

Goggia ended up three points ahead of Vonn in the standings.

"It was really a (tough) race but she won the race and I won this," Goggia said as she hugged the crystal globe trophy. "It's always an honour to race her.

"After the gold in Korea I knew that I could also win this cup but it wasn't easy," the Italian added. "I was a bit uncertain after missing a gate in training but I skied well today."

The only other Italian woman to win the downhill title was Isolde Kostner in 2001 and 2002.

On the men's side, Beat Feuz finished ahead of Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal to take his first career discipline title.

Austrian teammates Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer tied for the win, finishing 0.04 seconds ahead of Feuz and 0.12 ahead of Svindal, giving the once-dominant team its first downhill victory of the season.

In a shortened race that was more like a sprint than a full downhill, Vonn clocked 55.65 seconds to finish 0.06 ahead of Goggia.

It was Vonn's fourth straight World Cup downhill victory, after settling for bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics behind Goggia and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway.