Tottenham apologizes for asking if women's place is in home

LONDON — Tottenham has apologized for asking whether "a woman's place is in the home" in an online survey sent to American fans.

The Premier League club blamed a third-party company, which included the question when asking fans how much they agreed with a series of statements.

Toward the end of the survey, fans were presented with "a woman's place is in the home" and asked if they "Definitely agree," ''Tend to agree," ''Neither agree nor disagree," ''Tend to disagree" and "Definitely disagree."

Tottenham says the "inclusion of this question in a club survey was wholly unacceptable and a regrettable oversight."