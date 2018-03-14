6N: England back-rowers Hughes, Lawes to have knee ops

LONDON — England back-rowers Nathan Hughes and Courtney Lawes will undergo knee surgery this week.

No. 8 Hughes is expected to be out for 12 weeks, and flanker-lock Lawes faces 14 weeks of rehabilitation, the England Rugby Union said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both were hurt Saturday when England lost to France 22-16 in Paris and surrendered the Six Nations title.

Hughes was injured when teammate Joe Launchbury and France flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc fell into his left leg, affecting the same knee which sidelined him for eight weeks, including the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.