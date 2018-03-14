Guangzhou Evergrande wins again in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Nemanja Gudelj and Alan Carvalho scored a goal each Wednesday to give big-spending Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande a 2-0 win over Jeju United in the Asian Champions League.

Guangzhou, a two-time champion of the tournament, now has eight points from four games in Group G.

In the other group match, Thai club Buriram drew 2-2 with Japanese team Cerezo Osaka. Both have five points.

The top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the knockout stage.