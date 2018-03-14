Michigan legislation backed by Nassar victims poised to pass

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate was poised Wednesday to pass bills that would help victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse move forward with lawsuits against Michigan State University and others, despite pushback from universities, governments, businesses and the Catholic Church over broader financial implications of the legislation.
After hours of private talks, senators announced their intention to approve the 10-measure package — with changes to proposals to retroactively lengthen the time for accusers to sue and strip an immunity defence if public entities are negligent.
The vote will come more than two weeks after Nassar's victims, including Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber, helped unveil the measures at the Capitol.
Michigan State, where Nassar worked for decades, has been sued by more than 250 girls and women. Among the school's arguments in federal court are that many accusers waited too long to sue and that it has immunity.
People sexually abused as children in Michigan generally have until their 19th birthdays to sue, which critics argue is inadequate because victims often wait to report the abuse due to fear or because they repressed it. Under the legislation spearheaded by Nassar victims, those abused as children in 1997 or later would have a one-year window in which to file suit.
Earlier versions of the bills would have made such suits retroactive to 1993 and would have applied to those abused as adults, too.
In recent days, the Michigan Catholic Conference, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, a former state Supreme Court justice and lobbying organizations representing universities, K-12 schools and local governments urged legislators to delay voting or to only advance less divisive proposals. Those include adding college employees and youth sports coaches, trainers and volunteers to the state's list of people who must report suspected abuse or neglect to child protective services, and stiffening criminal penalties for those mandatory reporters who fail to act.
Some groups cited concerns about the financial implications of facing an unknown number of lawsuits for old claims.
"Civil retroactivity would hold the people and taxpayers who support today's churches, schools, civic organizations, and local and state government financially accountable for allegations from decades past," the Catholic Conference, the church's lobbying arm, said in a statement.
Before the announcement of a vote, Democrats had criticized the possibility of some bills being dropped.
"At the end of the day, we have to decide whether we want to stand with the survivors or whether we want to stand with the big institutions on this," said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. "I think it's fairly simply where we should be morally and that's where I'm going to be."
Democratic Sen. David Knezek, sponsor of the bill that would extend the civil statute of limitations, said it "allows every single individual who was a victim of Dr. Nassar's to seek justice. ... We have a really unique opportunity to take Michigan out of the dark ages when it comes to our laws surrounding sexual assault, to give a voice to the victims who have been denied that voice for decades in some cases."
Nassar's accusers, many of whom gave impact statements at sentencing hearings in January and February, have expressed outrage over opposition to the legislation. After the state's 15 public universities expressed concerns, victim Amanda Smith tweeted: "I guess this just shows me how much a human being is actually worth to them ... nothing, we mean nothing to them."
Mick Grewal, a lawyer for the victims, estimated that 81 of the 255 who have sued Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and others will face no time-limit issues because they were assaulted within three years of filing suit, are still minors or they sued before their 19th birthday. The statute of limitations for the rest should not apply, according to a newly filed motion in federal court, because the defendants "fraudulently concealed" the abuse for years despite some girls having raised concerns with coaches and trainers.
___
Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert
By David Eggert, The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate was poised Wednesday to pass bills that would help victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse move forward with lawsuits against Michigan State University and others, despite pushback from universities, governments, businesses and the Catholic Church over broader financial implications of the legislation.
After hours of private talks, senators announced their intention to approve the 10-measure package — with changes to proposals to retroactively lengthen the time for accusers to sue and strip an immunity defence if public entities are negligent.
The vote will come more than two weeks after Nassar's victims, including Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber, helped unveil the measures at the Capitol.
Michigan State, where Nassar worked for decades, has been sued by more than 250 girls and women. Among the school's arguments in federal court are that many accusers waited too long to sue and that it has immunity.
People sexually abused as children in Michigan generally have until their 19th birthdays to sue, which critics argue is inadequate because victims often wait to report the abuse due to fear or because they repressed it. Under the legislation spearheaded by Nassar victims, those abused as children in 1997 or later would have a one-year window in which to file suit.
Earlier versions of the bills would have made such suits retroactive to 1993 and would have applied to those abused as adults, too.
In recent days, the Michigan Catholic Conference, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, a former state Supreme Court justice and lobbying organizations representing universities, K-12 schools and local governments urged legislators to delay voting or to only advance less divisive proposals. Those include adding college employees and youth sports coaches, trainers and volunteers to the state's list of people who must report suspected abuse or neglect to child protective services, and stiffening criminal penalties for those mandatory reporters who fail to act.
Some groups cited concerns about the financial implications of facing an unknown number of lawsuits for old claims.
"Civil retroactivity would hold the people and taxpayers who support today's churches, schools, civic organizations, and local and state government financially accountable for allegations from decades past," the Catholic Conference, the church's lobbying arm, said in a statement.
Before the announcement of a vote, Democrats had criticized the possibility of some bills being dropped.
"At the end of the day, we have to decide whether we want to stand with the survivors or whether we want to stand with the big institutions on this," said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. "I think it's fairly simply where we should be morally and that's where I'm going to be."
Democratic Sen. David Knezek, sponsor of the bill that would extend the civil statute of limitations, said it "allows every single individual who was a victim of Dr. Nassar's to seek justice. ... We have a really unique opportunity to take Michigan out of the dark ages when it comes to our laws surrounding sexual assault, to give a voice to the victims who have been denied that voice for decades in some cases."
Nassar's accusers, many of whom gave impact statements at sentencing hearings in January and February, have expressed outrage over opposition to the legislation. After the state's 15 public universities expressed concerns, victim Amanda Smith tweeted: "I guess this just shows me how much a human being is actually worth to them ... nothing, we mean nothing to them."
Mick Grewal, a lawyer for the victims, estimated that 81 of the 255 who have sued Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and others will face no time-limit issues because they were assaulted within three years of filing suit, are still minors or they sued before their 19th birthday. The statute of limitations for the rest should not apply, according to a newly filed motion in federal court, because the defendants "fraudulently concealed" the abuse for years despite some girls having raised concerns with coaches and trainers.
___
Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert
By David Eggert, The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate was poised Wednesday to pass bills that would help victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse move forward with lawsuits against Michigan State University and others, despite pushback from universities, governments, businesses and the Catholic Church over broader financial implications of the legislation.
After hours of private talks, senators announced their intention to approve the 10-measure package — with changes to proposals to retroactively lengthen the time for accusers to sue and strip an immunity defence if public entities are negligent.
The vote will come more than two weeks after Nassar's victims, including Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber, helped unveil the measures at the Capitol.
Michigan State, where Nassar worked for decades, has been sued by more than 250 girls and women. Among the school's arguments in federal court are that many accusers waited too long to sue and that it has immunity.
People sexually abused as children in Michigan generally have until their 19th birthdays to sue, which critics argue is inadequate because victims often wait to report the abuse due to fear or because they repressed it. Under the legislation spearheaded by Nassar victims, those abused as children in 1997 or later would have a one-year window in which to file suit.
Earlier versions of the bills would have made such suits retroactive to 1993 and would have applied to those abused as adults, too.
In recent days, the Michigan Catholic Conference, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, a former state Supreme Court justice and lobbying organizations representing universities, K-12 schools and local governments urged legislators to delay voting or to only advance less divisive proposals. Those include adding college employees and youth sports coaches, trainers and volunteers to the state's list of people who must report suspected abuse or neglect to child protective services, and stiffening criminal penalties for those mandatory reporters who fail to act.
Some groups cited concerns about the financial implications of facing an unknown number of lawsuits for old claims.
"Civil retroactivity would hold the people and taxpayers who support today's churches, schools, civic organizations, and local and state government financially accountable for allegations from decades past," the Catholic Conference, the church's lobbying arm, said in a statement.
Before the announcement of a vote, Democrats had criticized the possibility of some bills being dropped.
"At the end of the day, we have to decide whether we want to stand with the survivors or whether we want to stand with the big institutions on this," said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. "I think it's fairly simply where we should be morally and that's where I'm going to be."
Democratic Sen. David Knezek, sponsor of the bill that would extend the civil statute of limitations, said it "allows every single individual who was a victim of Dr. Nassar's to seek justice. ... We have a really unique opportunity to take Michigan out of the dark ages when it comes to our laws surrounding sexual assault, to give a voice to the victims who have been denied that voice for decades in some cases."
Nassar's accusers, many of whom gave impact statements at sentencing hearings in January and February, have expressed outrage over opposition to the legislation. After the state's 15 public universities expressed concerns, victim Amanda Smith tweeted: "I guess this just shows me how much a human being is actually worth to them ... nothing, we mean nothing to them."
Mick Grewal, a lawyer for the victims, estimated that 81 of the 255 who have sued Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and others will face no time-limit issues because they were assaulted within three years of filing suit, are still minors or they sued before their 19th birthday. The statute of limitations for the rest should not apply, according to a newly filed motion in federal court, because the defendants "fraudulently concealed" the abuse for years despite some girls having raised concerns with coaches and trainers.
___
Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert
By David Eggert, The Associated Press