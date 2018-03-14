India beats Bangladesh by 17 runs in T20 tri-series match

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Rohit Sharma smashed five sixes and five boundaries to score 89 runs and lead India to a 17-run win over Bangladesh in a Twenty20 tri-series match on Wednesday.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and asked India to bat first and they scored 176-3 in their allotted 20 overs. Sharma scored his runs off 61 deliveries and shared 70 runs for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (35) and 102 runs for the second wicket with Suresh Raina who well complemented Sharma with 47 runs scored off 30 deliveries.

Seam bowler Rubel Hossain returned best bowling figures of two for 27 for Bangladesh.

In reply Bangladesh could manage only 159-6 in their 20 overs despite a hard fought 72 not out from Mushfiqur Rahim. He faced 55 deliveries and hit eight boundaries and a six.