AP source: Jaguars agree to deals with DBs Hayden, Carey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — D.J. Hayden and Don Carey are remaining teammates, just in another city.

The former Detroit defensive backs agreed to free-agent contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

Both players are expected to sign deals Thursday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because NFL teams are prohibited from announcing signings until free agency officially begins Wednesday afternoon.

SiriusXM Sports reported that Hayden will sign a three-year deal worth $19 million, including $9.5 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old Hayden replaces nickel cornerback Aaron Colvin, who reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Hayden has played in 61 games with Oakland (2013-16) and Detroit (2017), totalling 223 tackles, 35 pass breakups, three interceptions and 1 1/2 sacks.

Carey is expected to be a core special teams player for the Jaguars, who are looking to upgrade those units in 2018.

A sixth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2009, Carey landed in Jacksonville when the Jaguars claimed him after being waived/injured. He started 10 games for Jacksonville in 2010, got cut the following year and ended up in Detroit. He has 117 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions in 99 games.

Hayden and Carey will join one of the league's best defences, a unit that returns 10 starters from last season and expects to be even better while playing a second year together.

They are part of Jacksonville's 2018 free-agent class that also includes All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell and speedy receiver Donte Moncrief, according to two other people familiar with negotiations. The Jaguars also are re-signing receiver Marqise Lee.