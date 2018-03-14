Ravens WR shuffle: Add Grant and Brown after cutting Maclin

That was a focus last season, too, but Maclin did not live up to expectations.

Baltimore signed Maclin as a free agent in June, hopeful the accomplished pass catcher would regain the form he showed in 2015 with Kansas City, when he had 87 catches for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns.

But Maclin missed two games with a shoulder injury, two more with knee issues, and finished with only 40 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

That, along with the poor performance of 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman (10 catches, 77 yards, no TDs), left the Ravens looking for speed outside after finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs for a third straight season.

Mike Wallace, who had 52 catches for a team-high 748 yards in 2017, became a free agent Wednesday. It is unclear whether the Ravens will attempt to bring him back the 31-year-old, nine-year pro.

Newsome's pursuit of top-tier free agent receivers has been hindered by a tight salary cap, which likely contributed to Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins signing with other teams.

In an effort to free up salary-cap space, Newsome earlier this week cut running back Danny Woodhead and did not pick up the option on right tackle Austin Howard.

Maclin, Woodhead and Howard were all acquired before the 2017 season.

Also on Wednesday, the Ravens extended tenders to seven exclusive-rights free agents, the most notable running back Alex Collins, the team's leading rusher last year. The players still have to sign their tenders, but cannot negotiate with any other teams.

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press